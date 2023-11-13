Informal economy workers gather in Brazil to explore co-op model and SSE

Informal economy workers gather in Brazil tomorrow to promote the co-op model and the wider social and solidarity economy (SSE).

The Social and Solidarity Economy: Sustainability For A Better Future event, running from 14-16 November in São Paulo, is organised by StreetNet International, a global alliance of street vendors’ organisations.

It will celebrate the International Day of Street Vendors on November 14, and feature discussions around how worker-led co-ops can provide decent work opportunities for all.

StreetNet international coordinator, Oksana Abboud, said: “For quite a time, the issue of SSE, with a focus on co-operative creation as one of the SSE units, was always discussed at StreetNet, but it was not a priority on the leadership agenda to enhance the role of SSE units for the StreetNet constituency.”

SSE is now one of StreetNet’s strategic objectives, confirmed in a resolution adopted at its 7th International Congress this year, Abboud added.

“It’s a perfect time for all of us to develop a clear practical plan for the promotion of SSE among StreetNet affiliates as it serves a lot of purposes,” she said, “especially towards building a stronger collective voice to strengthen negotiation power of street vendors as well as facilitating the transition from the informal to the formal economy processes, which should be smooth and without harm to anyone engaged in informal employment.”

According to the International Labour Organization, there are around 2 billion workers, or 60% of the world’s employed population aged 15 and older, working in the informal sector.

These workers are mostly involved in micro and small enterprises, often unprotected and with no formal recognition. Formalising this work through the SSE, including co-operatives, can offer informal economy workers legally protected work.

StreetNet’s president, Lorraine Sibanda, said: “As workers in the informal economy it is very important for us to come together in Brazil and discuss the SSE.

“We also want to ensure we get protection from the violence and harassment which continues to affect street vendors in particular, as our workplace is in the public space.

“By getting together and focusing on the SSE as a model of work, we shall be able to build more sustainable and protective workplaces.”