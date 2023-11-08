Co-op News Christmas gift guide: Part 1

As the festive season draws closer, Co-op News has been on the lookout for ethical gift-giving options. For readers seeking online shopping alternatives to Amazon, we’ve got you covered.

UK only

Amnesty shop

The Amnesty shop stocks a wide range of fair and sustainably sourced items. Purchases support community projects, fairtrade co-operatives and environmental initiatives, as well as raising funds for Amnesty International, the world’s largest grassroots human rights organisation. amnestyshop.org.uk

Amnesty Delicious Dissent Billionaires Shortbread Milk Chocolate – 100g £4.50

Amnesty Freedom Through Peace Jigsaw Puzzle by Sally Morgan – 24 Piece £16.00

Amnesty Tassle Trio Pendant £26.00

Fair Trader

Fair Trader is a volunteer-run co-operative based in West Yorkshire. One of the largest fair trade shops in the UK, Fair Trader stocks a wide range of sustainable and ethical products including clothing, homeware and food & drink, each selected for its positive social and economic impact. fairtrader.info

Winter Warmers Hamper £46.00

Dalit Spice Set – Box of 6 £19.99

Dark Woods Good Morning Sunshine Coffee – Gift Tin £10.95

Bookshop.org

Bookshop.org is a B-corp set up to support independent bookshops through its online store. Customers can choose a specific bookshop to support when they make purchases, otherwise a portion of the profits goes to a pool that is split equally between participating book shops. bookshop.org

Worldwide

Revolver World

Revolver is a multi stakeholder co-operative based in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom that imports and markets Fairtrade-certified coffee and organic cotton goods. It was recently ranked as the highest-scoring B Corp in Europe. revolverworld.com

Malawi Wholebean Coffee 200g £3.99

Famous Blue Mountain Blend Coffee Bags (10s) £3.49

Malawi Peppermint Tea £3.49

Ethical Shop

Ethical Shop is owned by the New Internationalist co-operative. The online store stocks a wide range of ethical, fair trade, organic, recycled and vegan gift options, with proceeds going to support the New Internationalist magazine. ethicalshop.org

Fa-la-la-la-Llama Decoration £6.99

Bathing Beauty Christmas Cracker, Citrus Spice Bath Salts £10.00