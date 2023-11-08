Co-op News Christmas gift guide: Part 1

As the festive season draws closer, Co-op News has been on the lookout for ethical gift-giving options. For readers seeking online shopping alternatives to Amazon, we’ve got you covered.
UK only
Amnesty shop
The Amnesty shop stocks a wide range of fair and sustainably sourced items. Purchases support community projects, fairtrade co-operatives and environmental initiatives, as well as raising funds for Amnesty International, the world’s largest grassroots human rights organisation. amnestyshop.org.uk
Fair Trader
Fair Trader is a volunteer-run co-operative based in West Yorkshire. One of the largest fair trade shops in the UK, Fair Trader stocks a wide range of sustainable and ethical products including clothing, homeware and food & drink, each selected for its positive social and economic impact. fairtrader.info
Bookshop.org
Bookshop.org is a B-corp set up to support independent bookshops through its online store. Customers can choose a specific bookshop to support when they make purchases, otherwise a portion of the profits goes to a pool that is split equally between participating book shops. bookshop.org
Worldwide
Revolver World
Revolver is a multi stakeholder co-operative based in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom that imports and markets Fairtrade-certified coffee and organic cotton goods. It was recently ranked as the highest-scoring B Corp in Europe. revolverworld.com
Ethical Shop
Ethical Shop is owned by the New Internationalist co-operative. The online store stocks a wide range of ethical, fair trade, organic, recycled and vegan gift options, with proceeds going to support the New Internationalist magazine. ethicalshop.org
