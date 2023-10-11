Hundreds of Israeli kibbutzim members reported dead following an attack by Hamas

Over 1,000 people have been killed in an attack by Hamas gunmen on kibbutz communities near the border with Gaza on 7 October.

A militant group which has been running the Gaza Strip since 2007, Hamas also fired rockets and sent fighters into Israel, killing hundreds of civilians and soldiers and taking dozens more as hostages.

The gunmen used motorcycles to storm into the kibbutz after they broke through the border wire. Several kibbutz settlements were burned, with hundreds of members killed in the attack.

Among those targeted was the Kfar Aza kibbutz, which was taken back into control by the Israeli military on 10 October, after three days of fighting. AP journalists witnessed four civilians kidnapped from the kibbutz by Hamas on 7 October.

The Arab-Jewish Center for Equality, Empowerment, and Cooperation – Negev Institute for Strategies of Peace and Development (AJEEC-NISPED) has been working closely with IsraAID, an international non-governmental humanitarian aid organisation based in Israel, to support communities affected.

Founded in 1998 by the late Dr Yehudah Paz, who dedicated his life to working towards peace between Israel and Palestine, AJEEC-NISPED focuses on sustainable economic development through the formation of co-ops and social enterprises.

“Our workers are safe until now,” said AJEEC-NISPED chair Mully Dor, “but most kidnapped people are children and older people, including Holocaust survivors and women from the kibbutz co-ops.”

He added: “A large part of the 21 kibbutzim co-ops along the border will have to be rehabilitated, and agriculture and industry plants will have to be rehabilitated. Right now, there is a war. The kibbutz movement operates an emergency hotline that offers help to kibbutzim surrounding Gaza and their residents.

“The movement provides psychological support and assistance, help to the kibbutz administrations in education special needs, and assistance to essential organisations in the kibbutzim. In addition, the kibbutz co-operative movement assists in connecting to the agencies involved in locating missing people and connecting kibbutzim and residents from the front to kibbutzim and accommodation centres.”

Among those feared to have been kidnapped is former AJEEC-NISPED CEO Vivian Silver, 75, from Kibbutz Beeri, described by Dor as “a great peace activist and leader of the movement Women for Peace in Israel”.

Her work included driving Gaza residents in need of medical treatment, who had managed to secure exit visas, to Israeli hospitals. She is believed to have been kidnapped together with 130 older adults, women and children and taken to Gaza. More than 100 bodies have been found at the kibbutz following the attack.

“We are looking for friends in Gaza (whom she helped a lot) and abroad who can help find, protect, and save her,” said Dor.

Vivian’s son Yonatan Zeigan was on the phone with her when the Hamas gunmen entered the settlement. He told the BBC how they maintained communication via WhatsApp to prevent her from being heard until the gunmen entered her house. She sent messages of love following which contact was lost.

“We are in a war situation, and there are a lot of missile attacks from Gaza and Lebanon on us,” said Dor. “We are running to shelters all the time.”

AJEEC-NISPED is working with local partners in the kibbutzim co-ops communities to coordinate humanitarian efforts, focusing on mental health, protection, and urgent aid.

“In crises, when so many people have experienced traumatic and challenging events, mental health support is critical to community recovery and resilience,” said Dor.

“I have been moved by the outpouring of support inside and outside Israel. We visited shelters housing hundreds of families from the Gaza border region and the Negev. Our team met many volunteers and members of the public who came to help.”

On 10 October AJEEC-NISPED set up a situation room for the Jewish and Arab local municipalities and co-ops in the Negev. “It will coordinate responses to the residents of the villages with the Home Front Command and local authorities, as well as emotional, psychological and fundraising responses according to needs,” said Dor. “Most of the people whom Hamas murdered were children, women and elders who were members of our co-op kibbutz movement and were peace seekers.”

A 2023 report prepared for the UNDESA estimates there are around 170 kibbutz settlements with close to 200,000 people in Israel. These are run as co-operative societies and organised on the basis of collective ownership of assets. They focus on agriculture, cultivating 200,000 hectares of land.

Meanwhile, since the attack by Hamas, over 800 people in Gaza have been killed as a result of retaliatory Israeli airstrikes. According to the Ministry of Health in Gaza, at least 830 Palestinians had been killed and 4,250 others injured by 10 October as a result of Israeli strikes. The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs says the strikes destroyed more than 22,600 residential units and 10 health facilities and damaged 48 schools in Gaza. Gaza’s power plant is also expected to shut down completely within hours due to the depletion of fuel. According to the UN, the strip is home to 2.3 million people, 80% of whom depend on international aid.

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has called for the establishment of humanitarian corridors to facilitate the entry of aid and humanitarian assistance into Gaza.

Co-op News has contacted organisations doing co-operative development work in Gaza. Anyone with information about affected co-ops can contact [email protected]