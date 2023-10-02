Scotmid Co-op appoints Karen Scott as its new chief executive

Scotmid Co-operative has announced that Karen Scott, current chief operating officer and former head of the organisation’s SemiChem business, is set to become the society’s new chief executive.

The news comes following last week’s announcement that current CEO John Brodie will retire in August.

Scott will take on the position of chief executive designate in May before taking over from Brodie in August.

“It really is an honour to be appointed to this position,” she said. “It is a huge opportunity to take over from John next year.

“In my 22 years at Scotmid, I have worked in a number of senior roles including head of SemiChem and chief operating officer retail. Obviously, it is a major step up to be chief executive but I am ready for all the challenges that lie ahead. I am looking forward to working with the board and John in the lead-up to next August.”

Scott will be the first female chief executive in Scotmid’s 164-year history and brings with her 36 years of experience in the sector.

Brodie said he was “delighted” with the appointment, adding: “I have worked with Karen for the past 22 years and seen her career progress over that time. It is especially pleasing that the board has been able to make an internal appointment.

“It will now be business as usual as we look forward to our full-year results next May and the handover to Karen in August.”

Jim Watson, president of Scotmid, said: “Karen has impressed the board over a number of years with her work at SemiChem and retail in general.

“She further enhanced the board’s positive impression of her during the interview process and we had no hesitation in making this appointment.”