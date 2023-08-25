New vice-presidents elected to Co-op Group’s National Members’ Council

Debbie Williams and Sam Webster have been elected as vice-presidents of the Co-op Group’s National Members’ Council (NMC).

Williams, a manager for the Group based in Chandler’s Ford, Hampshire, has led teams in stores across the south coast for the best part of 25 years, before moving into a wider supporting role this year.

She is also a leader at 4th Chandler’s Ford Guides; former chair of the executive committee at 2nd Chandler’s Ford Scouts and former chair of governors at the Federation of Fryern Infant and Junior schools. Her passions, as an NMC member, include the safety of colleagues and their mental wellbeing.

Webster, from Nottingham, takes up the role in addition to his work as the vice chair of Notts and Lincs Credit Union and non-executive director at Nottingham City Homes Group. He was Nottingham city councillor for 10 years and is a member of the Co-operative Party.

The NMC is made up of 100 Group members across the UK. Each council member is elected by other members to represent their best interests. It’ meets regularly with Group’s board and executive leaders to develop ideas for the Group’s businesses and shape how they run.

Wiliams, who the first ever leader of the NMC who already works for the Group, said: “I love being part of my community in Chandler’s Ford, and doing everything I can to make a difference for my colleagues and friends at stores and beyond, but also those member-owners we serve.

“It’s such a huge honour to me, to be able to represent members across the UK and help bring their ideas to life through all of our businesses. It’s very important to me and I hope I do the role justice.”

Webster said: “I’m very committed to the people of Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, and it’s a pleasure to support them and their needs every day, through what I do.

“This new role on is an opportunity to represent the best interests of millions of people across the country, including those local to me, and drive real change in a business that is doing so much good and still has potential to do more.”

Newly re-elected NMC president Denise Scott-McDonald said: “I know both will do a wonderful job in these roles, with their determination to bring Co-op’s members even closer to the heart of the business.”

Co-op members can contact National Members’ Council Members on email: [email protected]