East of England expands grocery business into Cambridgeshire

East of England Co-op, which has over 120 food stores across Suffolk, Norfolk and Essex, opened its first Cambridgeshire Food store in Waterbeach on 17 August.

Society president Frank Moxon and vice-president Joy Burnford were there to welcome the co-op’s first Cambridgeshire customers as the store opened.

CEO Doug Field said: “We’re delighted to have opened our first Cambridgeshire store in Waterbeach.

“This is an exciting moment for us as a business; we’re embarking on an ambitious plan to grow our co-op and the opening of our first ever Cambridgeshire food store marks an important milestone in this expansion.”

Locals queue for the store opening

To celebrate the opening of the new 3,000 square foot village store, the first 50 customers picked up a free breakfast showcasing some of the store’s facilities: a hot drink from the Costa Coffee machine or a fresh orange juice from iSqueeze and food from the in-store bakery.

Other facilities include hot and cold food to go and parcel services through DPD and In-Post.

Waterbeach resident Clare McDonald said: “The East of England Co-op is so welcome to Waterbeach, we do have local stores but actually this is by far the best offering that we could have, we’ve needed this kind of store for a long time.”

East of England, a 150-year-old independent retail society, opens a second store in the county later this year, at the new One Cambridge Square development near Cambridge North station.