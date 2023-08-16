Glasgow Credit Union brings two big players to its Employer Partner scheme

Glasgow Credit Union has signed up Scottish Opera and the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow (RCPSG) – who between them have 350 workers – to its Employer Partner scheme.

The move gives the employees from the two Glasgow institutions access to the credit union’s competitively priced loans, savings, and mortgage products via salary deductions, at no additional cost to the organisation.

Employees can also benefit from the credit union’s wellbeing hub which offers free financial advice and planning, as well as regular financial education workshops on topics like budgeting, financial terminology and credit scores.

Glasgow CU has run the scheme for more 30 years, and now has over 117 partners in west and central Scotland across industries including property, public sector, education, media and leisure.

Orla Hoeck, HR director for Scottish Opera, said: “We are continually looking at ways to enhance our employee benefits offering to ensure that we continue to attract and retain staff of the highest calibre.

“We’re delighted to partner with Glasgow Credit Union as we focus on incorporating financial wellness into our internal wellbeing initiatives. We’ve already seen fantastic engagement levels from staff who are taking advantage of the opportunity to save directly from their salary.”

Linda Irvine, deputy CEO and director of membership and engagement at the RCPSG, said: “The health and wellbeing of our people is a top priority.

“We’ve always invested as an organisation in the physical and mental wellbeing of our team, and now more than ever we want to inspire our people through financial understanding, education and wellbeing.

“Joining Glasgow Credit Union’s Employer Partner scheme, for no cost, was an obvious choice to enhance our existing benefits package. We’re excited to introduce this to our employees so they can take advantage of the exclusive member-only products on offer.”

Paul Rytel, business development manager at Glasgow CU, said: “Our Employer Partner scheme has been helping employees across West and Central Scotland manage their finances to minimise financial stress in the workforce for more than 34 years.

“Given the well-established link between money worries and stress, we believe that financial wellbeing should be considered as a core component of any benefits package. Our scheme provides organisations with a comprehensive service to improve engagement with employees at all levels while increasing financial literacy.

“We’re delighted to partner with esteemed organisations such as Scottish Opera and the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow and we believe our service will help these organisations attract and retain quality talent, boost internal productivity and ultimately, lead to better financial outcomes for all.”