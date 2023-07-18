Singapore’s co-op apex runs another round of its young leaders programme

The Singapore National Cooperative Federation (SNCF) is running another round of its Emerging Leaders Programme for co-operative employees between the ages of 30 and 50.
In its first year, the programme kicked off with a three-day bootcamp in Bintan Island, Indonesia, in March. Activities continued between March and July with participants receiving training from lecturers from the Republic Polytechnic (RP) and Runninghour Co-operative. They also got involved in various group activities and workshops designed to boost their interpersonal, leadership and problem-solving skills.
“Rather than theoretical leadership concepts, we had the privilege of having RP lecturers to work with co-operatives to understand the real-world challenges they face,” said Alex Shieh, head of the Youth & Women department which manages the programme.
“Participants can share on their own personal or co-operative experience and work towards possible solutions at the same time. This makes learning and sharing more authentic and closer to our hearts,” he added.
As part of the training, participants were also split into groups and asked to work on a project related to one of the Sustainable Development Goals. The groups will receive monthly consultations from the Republic Polytechnic lecturers and mentors from co-operatives. They will share their sustainability solutions with key leaders and stakeholders of the co-operative movement later this year.
SNCF will be holding its Annual Co-operative Leaders Conference in Taipei, Taiwan. There, they will share some of their findings to co-op leaders, network with the new board of EXCO members, and engage with Taiwanese co-op representatives.
