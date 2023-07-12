Southern Co-op given freedom of Portsmouth to honour its work during Covid-19 pandemic

Independent retail society Southern Co-operative is receiving the freedom of Portsmouth in honour of its work to support communities during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Portsmouth City Council is presenting the co-op with a Freedom of the City certificate and plaque to acknowledge the work of its retail and funeral care workers.

In common with other co-op retailers, and the wider sector, Southern sprang into action from the outset of the crisis. At the time, CEO Mark Smith spoke to a podcast by local radio station Express FM to discuss the society’s efforts to maintain social distancing and supply chains.

He told the podcast colleagues have “stood up incredibly … a massive contribution from all the frontline teams” adding that food retail is an essential service that people have taken for granted in normal times. Local producers also stepped up to keep stores supplied, he added.

Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Councillor Tom Coles, who will present the award, told Portsmouth News: “The council has expressed its gratitude and appreciation for work done to support residents during the pandemic, by awarding the Freedom of the City of Portsmouth to all critical workers and volunteers involved.

“Southern Co-op did a wonderful job, and in its 150th year it’s fitting that it has this honour on behalf of all of its staff, and on behalf of all retail and funeral care workers across the city.”

CEO Mark Smith added: “This recognition from Portsmouth City Council is a testament to the unwavering commitment and tireless efforts of our colleagues in supporting our communities throughout the pandemic.

“As we celebrate our 150th anniversary, this honour holds a special significance. We are proud to stand together with our colleagues and express our heartfelt gratitude to the Lord Mayor and Portsmouth City Council for this remarkable recognition.”