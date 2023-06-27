Midcounties Co-op adds new nursery site to its childcare business

Midcounties Co-op is opening a purpose built new nursery and pre-school in Lanesfield, Wolverhampton in September 2023 following a £409,000 investment.

The Your Co-op Little Pioneers Lanesfield nursery will open will offer spaces for around 85 children aged from three months to five years.

The co-op’s childcare business has a mission “to provide a holistic, child-centric approach to education, helping every child to become their best selves whilst also learning about the communities and world they live in”.

It says each child and family in the new Lanesfield nursery will have an allocated key worker who will listen and work with them in partnership to make sure they get the best from nursery life, from updates on their child’s progress to advice on toilet training, food, friendships, sleeping patterns and more.

The nursery has three separate rooms with a tailored environment for each age group to support their learning and development, while ensuring they have fun at the same time. It also has a large garden for outdoor play, a designated parents’ room to catch up with the allocated key worker, to access free Wi-Fi or just for a relax, and on-site parking. Nursery fees will also include all nappies, wipes, and nutritious snacks and meals throughout the day.

All Your Co-op Little Pioneers hold the Millie’s Mark accreditation, adds Midcounties, and are strongly recommended by parents on website Day Nurseries with a score of 9.8. They also have Eco-Schools Silver status as a minimum, which recognises their efforts to empower children to understand and take responsibility for their environmental impact. The nursery team at Lanesfield will seek to secure these accolades quickly after opening.

Sally Bonnar, chief operating officer for the Childcare Group at Midcounties, said: “As a co-operative, supporting local communities is at the heart of everything we do, so we are very excited to be opening a brand-new nursery in Lanesfield. Not only does it look great, but it will also provide an amazing environment to give children the opportunity to grow and develop with the support of our excellent nursery team.

“Our nursery team have been carefully selected and trained so they’ll quickly feel like part of the extended family with parent priorities and children’s happiness front of mind. We’re already counting down the days to our opening in September and look forward to welcoming all of our little pioneers as they begin or continue their education and development journey.

“The Lanesfield nursery opening forms part of our ambitious five-year growth plan that will see us bring our Little Pioneers brand to so many more communities across the country.”

Your Co-op Little Pioneers Lanesfield Nursery will host visiting opportunities throughout the summer. Mon the Your Coop Little Pioneers website.