Central Co-op works towards becoming a fertility-friendly employer

Central Co-op has partnered with social enterprise Fertility Matters at Work to help it with new policy giving support and guidance to colleagues.

The independent retail society has launched two new policies, Fertility Treatment and Pregnancy Loss, and is working with the training provider towards becoming a Fertility Friendly employer.

To launch the partnership, Central hosted a webinar with Fertility Matters co-founders, Becky Kearns and Natalie Silverman, to give employees a better understanding of the challenges on the journey to parenthood.

With support from Fertility Matters at Work, two more webinars will be hosted this year, including a webinar on Pride month in June and, later in the year, a webinar on pregnancy and baby loss.

Naomi Smith, Central’s inclusion and wellbeing manager, said: “Giving colleagues the support when they need it most will create a workplace where wellbeing is nourished and protected. By encouraging the conversation on these topics, we’ll create a more inclusive workplace where everyone feels they can be themselves.

“When you get wellbeing and inclusion right, colleague engagement and retention naturally follow.”