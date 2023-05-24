South Caernarfon Creameries co-op wins top Welsh food award

Farmer-owned South Caernarfon Creameries (SCC) has won the Food and Drink Producer of the Year category at the 2023 Wales Food and Drink Awards.

The awards were presented at Venue Cymru, Llandudno, on 18 May, with 16 categories.

Formed more than 60 years ago, Pwllheli-based SCC is the oldest dairy co-op in Wales, and was recognised for its consistent impact on the Welsh food sector.

Managing director Alan Wyn Jones said: “We are delighted to win this award. It is a testament to our staff and our farmer members, who are truly committed to producing exceptional quality Welsh dairy products from quality local milk.

“Since we launched our new and improved Dragon website last November, we have seen the growth in sales soar, but equally, winning this award fills us with pride. It is all down to locally sourced, quality ingredients, our committed team and not being afraid to move with the times. We are looking forward to another 60 years, and beyond, of making exceptional quality dairy products.”

The award follows a busy start of the year for the creamery, with the recent launch of its TV advert for its flagship brand, Dragon, and its new and improved Dragon website. The Dragon brand produces over 17,000 tonnes of cheese per year and last year 70 cheese and butter awards, including three gold global prizes at the International Cheese and Dairy Awards.

Last year’s awards also included Large Business of the Year in North Wales at the Daily Post Business Awards, which came after it notched up record-breaking sales of more than £70m – a 17% increase in turnover which was accompanied by a rise in profits to £4.1m, up 20% on the previous year.