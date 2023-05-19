Record number of Canadian housing co-ops in line for small grants for green projects

The Co-operative Housing Federation (CHF) of Canada is to allocate small grants to 49 co-ops across the country via its Greener Co-op Microgrants programme.

Designed to support projects that help protect the environment, the scheme will see CHF Canada fund small projects from CA$1,000 to a limit of $5,000.

The federation will allocate over $160,000 to help co-op communities launch sustainability projects, including community gardens, energy efficiency initiatives, electric vehicle charging, rainwater collection, and cycling infrastructure.

Any housing co-op that is a member of CHF Canada can apply but funds are limited and will be distributed according to quality of applications, geographic representation, size and variety of projects.

Among those already selected for a grant is Carpathia Housing Co-op, which will use the funding to build community gardens.

“These gardens will give us the opportunity to offset the rising cost of fresh produce and contribute to a healthy, balanced diet,” said the co-op. “We look forward to a summer of gathering as a community and growing together, both literally and figuratively! Thank you CHF Canada for this fantastic opportunity and we look forward to sharing our completed project with you.”

Mimico Co-op will also receive a grant through the scheme.

“The Mimico Co-op receives the CHF Canada Microgrant with much gratitude and appreciation. This grant will support the expansion of the vegetable garden, empower and educate residents while building community health through providing access to fresh produce that will nourish families. Thank you CHF Canada!,” said the co-op.

The Greener Co-op Microgrant programme is supported by the Community Housing Transformation Centre and various sponsors.