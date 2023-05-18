Cwmpas drafted by Welsh government for schools’ co-op education

The Welsh government is working with co-op development agency Cwmpas on a one-year pilot project to raise awareness and understanding of co-ops in primary and secondary schools across Wales.

Announced by Jeremy Miles, minister for education and Welsh language, Jeremy Miles, the Robert Owen project is named after the pioneering, Welsh-born 19th century reformer who is one of the forefathers of the modern co-op movement.

It will complement existing programmes which support Careers and Work-Related Experience’(CWRE) as a cross-curricula element of the Curriculum for Wales.

Jeremy Miles beside the statue of Robert Owen in the Newtown, Montgomeryshire, where the reformer was born

CWRE is a cross-cutting and integral element of the curriculum for all learners aged 3-16, and schools are expected to enable learners to gain experiences related to work and careers. The goal is to help develop their knowledge of the breadth of opportunities available to them throughout their lives.

This learning will help them make informed decisions about their career pathways, says the Welsh government.

This project will be funded by Welsh Government and will be delivered by Cwmpas, to engage with schools and develop learning resources and materials, which will be available bilingually and digitally.

The project will be available to all schools in Wales and will focus on understanding the role of co-operatives within the economy.

Additional content will focus on issues such as social impact, health and wellbeing, fair work, and a greener environment.