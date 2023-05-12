Central Co-op highlights funeral colleague support for Dying Matters Week

As the UK marks Dying Matters Week (8 -14 May), Central Co-op has affirmed the importance of supporting colleagues in the funeral business.

The messaging fits with this year’s theme for the week, with a focus on death, dying, and grief in the workplace.

Central says “the wellbeing of colleagues has always been a priority … extending to their mental health, and funeral colleagues often deal with some of the most challenging events and situations.

It added: “This is why the society works to foster an environment that supports their wellbeing, including the training of colleagues around the principle of growing around grief, to apply to themselves and clients the society cares for. ”

Several society colleagues also volunteer as mental health champions across the co-op to ensure that the needs of colleagues in the funeral division are attended to, advising on how best to manage health in trying environments and situations.

Central added that it will continue to look at ways to keep colleague mental health a priority in the funeral business.