Co-op Group grows its partnership with Just Eat to cover nearly 1,000 stores

The Co-op Group says its partnership with Just Eat is set to reach almost 1,000 stores by the end of this month.

This follows a successful trial with Just Eat, which is part of Group’s ambitions to bag a third of the UK online quick convenience market, delivering from store to door in minutes.

The Group estimates that more than 80% of the UK population will have access to Co-op groceries online by the end of this year, through its online shop and with partners.

Last year, the retailer grew its online revenues by 24%, and over the last six months, it has expanded its use of autonomous grocery deliveries, with self-driving robots operating in parts of Bedford, Cambridge, Milton Keynes, Northampton, Leeds and, most recently, Greater Manchester.

E-commerce director Chris Conway said: “Co-op is combining its physical and digital routes to market stores to further expand and grow its online reach. With our stores located in the heart of local communities, closer to where our Members and customers live and work – we continually look to create increased flexible options online.

“Our partnership with Just Eat continues to go from strength to strength, enabling Co-op to deliver further online choice with increased ease, speed and convenience, whenever and wherever our members and customers choose to shop with us.”

Amy Heather, strategic accounts director at Just Eat UK, said: “Our partnership offers convenience grocery delivery from store to door across the UK – bringing access to a wide range of fantastic Co-op products which are delivered to our customers homes within minutes. This partnership is another example of Just Eat’s commitment to grocery in the UK and Co-op is proving to be a popular addition for our customers.”

The Group says its online focus is “on-demand, quick convenience, with orders picked fresh in local stores which act as micro-distribution hubs in the community – ensuring its bricks and mortar, high street, estate benefits from online activity”.

Alongside its online shop and Just Eat, the Group has partnerships with Deliveroo, Uber Eats, Amazon Prime and Starship Technologies.