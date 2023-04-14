Bristol Energy Co-op launches £1m share offer to boost local community renewables

Community-owned Bristol Energy Co-op (BEC) is running a £1m share offer to support new rooftop solar and and battery storage schemes.

Since 2011, BEC has developed 17 clean energy generation projects around Bristol, generating enough energy to power 3,250 homes. Revenues from the projects are returned to the community, says the co-op, with over £350,000 invested in social and environmental initiatives.

Recently the co-op completed a 1MW rooftop PV install at the second Bottleyard Film Studios, which it believes is the largest community rooftop solar array in the UK.

It says a new injection of funding will allow it to “scale up and achieve so much more”.

On its share offer page, BEC says the money will “fund the development of new rooftop solar schemes and battery storage projects that will be key to Bristol achieving its net zero goals”.

This will “help deliver subsidised green energy to the local community, helping families who are struggling with the energy and cost of living crisis“, it adds, and will also generate revenues that will be invested into “impactful social and environmental community initiatives around Bristol“.

The offer runs through Ethex, with a projected a 5% return, with a warning that there are financial risks involved and any investment is unlikely to be quickly repaid.