Central Co-op to roll out apprenticeships in its funeral business

Central Co-op has announced the rollout of a scheme of apprenticeships in its funeral business, starting in May.

The retail society says this is part of its long-term goal of creating the “funeral homes of the future” and investing in the funeral business to offer “a comforting experience that celebrates all aspects of life professionally and with care”.

Last year, Central took on two colleagues into its Funeral teams as a part of the government’s Kickstart scheme, designed to get those aged 18 to 25 back into work. It wants to continue offering new channels into the funeral business.

11 opportunities are being offered to join the society as a funeral service assistant apprentice, including a Level 2 funeral team member apprenticeship. This is an 18-month programme where apprentices will learn all they need to become a funeral service assistant. These roles require no previous funeral experience, and individuals will instead be assessed on qualities such as care, compassion, empathy, and professionalism.

Nicola Thomas, early careers manager, said: “A career in funeral care is a rewarding and unique opportunity. Caring for families is at the heart of what we do, and our funeral team member apprenticeship allows individuals, who may not have thought about a career in funeral before, to learn what it takes to help our families when they need us the most.”

During the course colleagues will learn skills in topics including client management; teamwork; legal and governance; products and services; maintenance and driving vehicles; care of deceased; and funeral arrangements.

The roles offer a competitive salary at £10.75 per hour, and are full-time at 11 funeral sites. Further details at Central’s careers website.