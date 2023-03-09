Co-op Group appoints Rachel Izzard as CFO

The Co-op Group announced the appointment of Rachel Izzard as chief financial officer and a member of its board.

Having held a number of senior leadership and CFO positions, including IFA Cargo, Aer Lingus, and most recently CFO at Manchester-based retailer N Brown, Izzard takes over from interim CFO Mike Hazell when his term ends in June.

Shirine Khoury-Haq, Co-op Group CEO, said: “We’re delighted that Rachel is joining us at such an exciting time for our Co-op. We are all looking forward to welcoming her in June and her wealth of experience will enable us to continue to deliver our vision as a commercially successful co-operative.

“We’re grateful to Mike for the significant contribution he has made in strengthening the underlying financial position of our Co-op during his time here. He leaves with our very best wishes for the future and he will be greatly missed by his friends and colleagues at Co-op.”