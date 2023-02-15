Central Co-op extends member discount prices to more than 100 items

After reducing prices on more than 50 products for members at the end of 2022, Central Co-op has extended the offer to over 100 items.

The retail society says this ranges from key essentials like bread and milk to pet food and toiletries. For example, a four-pint carton of milk is priced at £1.50 for members, six medium free-range eggs are £1, and a loaf of bread is 75p.

These member prices will be locked until Easterr.

Chief commercial officer Andy Peake said: “We’re always looking for ways to give back to our members. These offers on a variety of products are part of our aim to support members in our communities this winter and beyond. We’re pleased to be able to lock these prices when they are needed the most, as we wouldn’t be where we are today without the support of our members.”

Discounts are available to all members of Central Co-op members, which can be joined online. Alongside the discount, membership brings exclusive offers, events, social activities, classes and groups – and a share of the society’s profits and a say in how it is run.