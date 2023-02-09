Turkey and Syria earthquake: Co-ops mobilise to support those affected

Co-ops around the world are exploring ways to support those affected by the twin 7.8 and 7.7 earthquakes that struck Southern Turkey and Northern Syria on 7 February.

Over 6,000 buildings have collapsed as a result of the quake, according to Turkish officials, while experts estimate that 180,000 people may be trapped under the rubble. As of 9 February, the confirmed death toll for Turkey and Syria had reached 20,000, with the number likely to continue growing over the coming days. It is estimated that over 13.5 million people have been affected by the disaster.

The exact damage to the co-operative movement including any life losses is yet to be determined as rescue operations continue.

The Federation of Agricultural Credit Cooperatives of Türkiye (Tarimkredi) was also quick to step in to support its members and communities.

“We are safe, but we are not well as millions of people have been affected. It is such a huge disaster affecting 10 provinces. The situation is very severe due to the harsh weather conditions, damaged/blocked roads and infrastructure, which makes it even harder for the aid materials to be dispatched to and the search and rescue teams to reach the quake-affected zones. As a result, it is a bit too early for us to evaluate the overall situation.

“As Agricultural Credit Cooperatives of Türkiye, we have more than 1,600 co-operatives all around the country; 150 co-operatives with 80,000 members are in these 10 provinces hit by the earthquakes, half of which have been damaged to the best of our knowledge. We can neither tell the exact number nor how much damage has been caused at the moment, though.

“We also have co-operative supermarkets selling co-op products. We sent 14 trucks filled with food and hygiene products working in collaboration with AFAD (the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority). We are working on a debt relief programme for our members,” said Burçak Akansel, corporate communications specialist at Tarimkredi.

Several Turkish co-operatives are currently fundraising to support those affected, including Genc Isi Kooperatif (Youth Deal Cooperative) in Izmir, Turkey, which was set up in 2015 to improve the access of youth and disadvantaged groups to employment, livelihoods and socio-economic rights.

The appeal launched by Youth Deal Cooperative

The co-op is inviting co-operators from around the world to donate and share their #Coops4TR aid appeal among their networks:

Youth Deal Cooperative asks donors to tell them their donation amount so that they can monitor and make their contribution visible via #coops4TR social media campaign.

Over the last three years the co-op has been working with partners in the earthquake-affected provinces including Gaziantep, Şanlıurfa, Hatay, Adıyaman.

“Fourteen per cent of co-operatives and 11% of co-operative members in Türkiye are in the 10 provinces affected by the earthquake,” said Berkin Şafak Şener, a member of the co-op. “Indeed, two of our members were planning to travel to Şanlıurfa to deliver training next week.

“Our co-operative is also a member of the New Generation Cooperatives Society which brings together co-operatives from the disaster-affected region. This massive disaster affects our members so deeply because the co-operative community in Türkiye is very well connected to each other and we collectively care for our communities.

“The initial news reveals that many fellow co-operators lost their lives, and many others seek shelter together with their families. They are deprived of basic human needs such as food, medicine, healthcare, water, sanitation and transport. The co-operative economy is inevitably deeply affected by this disaster. We plan to first do our best to facilitate the delivery of search, rescue and humanitarian assistance operations. In the medium term, we will support our fellow co-operators and local communities to recover and build back better. This is certainly easier said than done. Hence, we need international solidarity and help.”

The Coops4TR campaign hopes it can mobilise the global co-operative movement to help communities affected by the earthquake, added Şener.

“We, as the Youth Deal Cooperative, have always believed in ‘co-operation among co-operatives’ and established long-standing communication with international bodies such as the ICA Youth Committee, Young European Cooperators Network, US Federation of Worker Cooperatives, and many others,” he said. “We thus wanted to leverage these connections in order to provide more and better support to local NGOs, co-operatives and humanitarian organisations that work on the field as first-responders. We invite our fellow co-operators from around the world to donate and share this aid appeal among your networks. The Coops4TR campaign can evolve into an act of solidarity which can help local cooperatives recover and build back stronger.

“We received immediate response from the cooperative unions such as ICA, Cooperatives Europe, Democracy at Work Institute, Legacoop, Platform Cooperatives Consortium, Cooperatives UK. We also heard back from the co-operative Pangea Cooperative and Articolo 12 Cooperative from Italy, Supercoop from Germany. This is just a shortlist of responses we received within 24 hours after we started the Coops4TR campaign. These mean a lot to us and we really appreciate our fellow co-operators’ support.”

Needs Map Coop, a map-based data matching platform based on in-kind transfers that brings those in need and those who want to help together, and Inogar Coop, a social co-operative, are also helping on the ground.

Meanwhile, the UK’s Solidarity Economy Association is encouraging donations to support those affected in Northern Syria. Around 300,000 people have been displaced by the earthquake in Syria, among these rebel-held areas in the northwest.

“Solidarity Economy Association encourages people to donate to Heyva Sor (Kurdish Red Crescent) to support emergency response efforts as they are well placed to provide this support. We know that Heyva Sor will spend the money efficiently, quickly and effectively, with a bare minimum of overheads,” said SEA co-founder Colm Massey.

In the UK Co-operatives UK and co-operative retailers, including the Co-op Group, the Midcounties Co-op, Scotmid Co-op and Radstock Co-operative are promoting a fundraising appeal launched by the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC). Customers and members can make online donations or donate by texting COOP to 70787.

Co-ops wishing to promote the appeal to their members, colleagues, and customers can contact Co-operatives UK for more details.

“We are calling for co-operatives from across the movement to back the appeal by asking colleagues, members and customers where possible to donate,” Co-operatives UK said in an email to members.

The International Co-operative Working Group (ICWG) is also in touch with co-operatives and co-operative organisations on the ground in Turkey and Syria to explore what support the UK movement might be able to offer in addition to the DEC Appeal.

Rose Marley, CEO of Co-operatives UK and chair of the ICWG, said: “The devastation of the earthquakes in southern Turkey and north west Syria is incomprehensible. We urge the co-operative movement to take collective action to support the DEC Appeal. It’s vital we get funds to people on the ground who can help those in need as quickly as possible. The ICWG is also in touch with co-operative networks in both countries to see how else we can add our support.”

The Co-op Group announced it would be making a £100,000 donation to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) to help kickstart its support of the appeal.

Rebecca Birkbeck, the Co-op’s director of Community and Member Participation said: “We’re deeply saddened by the scenes in the aftermath of the earthquake. People have been left without shelter in freezing winter conditions, with humanitarian needs expected to grow in the coming days.

“We know our members and customers will want to help and we’re proud to be coming together with other co-operative societies and the wider Co-op movement, as well as our Nisa colleagues to collectively support this appeal.”