Central Co-op awards £27,750 in latest round of Community Dividend Fund

Central Co-op has awarded £27,750 to 32 charities and good causes in the latest round from its Community Dividend Fund, handed out in October and November.

The retail society invests a percentage of its trading profit into local communities through the fund, and between January and November 2022, £167,734 was shared out between 153 causes.

Groups can apply to the fund for between £100 to £5,000 every two months to support a range of projects.

The most recent groups to receive support include St Neots Man Cave in Cambridgeshire, which received £1,000 for combating loneliness in local men, including furniture upcycling and bike repair projects, and Teamwork Trust in Northamptonshire, which received £2,500 for supporting those with mental health needs, including training.

And Eyres Monsell Club for Young People in Leicester received £500 to help distribute food parcels. A charitable youth and community centre, the club offers community activities that benefit both local residents and young people. These include a community café, adult inclusion group, bowls club, youth club sessions, food bank, community pantry, Bounceback mental health group, and community gym.

Keanan Bartram, the Eyres Monsell Club’s community and communications manager, said: “This funding ensures residents in the local area who are in financial need can access high quality food and essentials from our centre free of charge.”

The current round of funding is open for applications until the end of this month.

Central’s society secretary, Andy Seddon, said: “This festive season has seen so many incredible causes apply for the Community Dividend Fund.

“The fund benefits communities across our operating area, and as we head into 2023 we will continue our support for meaningful causes. Winter has been a tough time for many, and we’re honoured to be able to make a difference in our communities.”