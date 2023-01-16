Carbon offsetting co-op offers climate action to help the world’s poorest communities

A carbon offsetting co-op has been launched which offers people the chance to directly help some of the world’s poorest people who are being worst affected by global heating.

Co-operative Climate Action – launched by five volunteer co-founders from the UK, France and Malawi – says it offers offsets that “reduce carbon, sustain biodiversity, and have the potential to tackle poverty and support small community businesses., so they can be economically sustainable in the long term”.

The team is led by Mark Lewis – former chair of Wooldale Co-operative, now part of Central, and founder director of the Fair Traders Co-operative – and has already identified a number of viable projects, established a resource centre in Malawi, and undertaken a pilot planting of 360 giant clumping bamboo plants.

“Co-operatives are doing a lot to move towards net zero,” said Lewis, “but in the meantime people in Malawi, one of the poorest countries in the world, are already suffering from flooding, disease, and hunger because of climate

change, and it will only get worse over the next decade.

“Co-operative Climate Action has been launched for people who want to offset their carbon emissions by helping those worst affected in a spirit of cooperation.”

He says the bamboo plants in Malawi are one way to help tackle the climate crisis. “This non-invasive cultivar absorbs more than four times the amount of CO2 annually than the fastest growing trees and provides a sustainable source of fuel that removes the need to cut down mature trees.

“Furthermore, it can provide goat fodder, nutritious food, water treatment, erosion control, and replace steel and timber in construction.“

Action on the environment is crucial in Malawi. Lewis points out that as only a tiny minority of the population has electricity, and gas is unaffordable, charcoal and firewood is used to cook and boil water, which has led to the devastation of the country’s mature forests.

To remedy this, the co-op is working with small local groups instead of large commercial plantations. It has set up a collaboration with the Wildlife and Environmental Association of Malawi, which has over three thousand volunteer groups around the country, to establish small community plots.

“This makes planting and care easier as well as reducing the need for women to carry the fuel long distances as happens at present,” adds Lewis. “Smallholders contribute financially so they value the plants and can repay the cost after three years when harvesting starts.

“They are setting up a robust measurement, reporting and verification process and will be establishing a co-operative in Malawi to manage the project.”

Having started with investment from the founder directors, the co-op now hopes to expand the planting and implement other projects with funding from the co-operative movement.

Individuals or corporates can become members and purchase co-offsets from the co-op’s website and are encouraged to assist with the development of the business.



For further information contact Mark Lewis at: [email protected]