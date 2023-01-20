Edinburgh Bicycle Cooperative partners with Giant to open new store

The UK’s longest-running bike co-op has partnered with cycle brand Giant to open a new store in Edinburgh.

Giant Store Edinburgh opened in December on Hamilton Place, Stockbridge, in partnership with Edinburgh Bicycle Cooperative.

The new store, the co-op’s sixth in the UK, exclusively stocks Giant road, commuter and kids’ bikes, as well as e-bikes. Customers can also shop for bikes designed specifically for women through Giant’s Liv brand.

As with all Edinburgh Bicycle Coop stores, customers can test ride their bike, select from the in-store collection or home delivery, and receive a free six-week and 12-month post-purchase bike service at Giant Store Edinburgh.

The store also has a full in-store service and repair workshop.

Open seven days a week, the store has its official launch weekend on Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 February, with interactive activities and offers including test rides, competitions, free bike safety checks.

It is Giant’s 30th brand store in the UK and its second in Scotland, following the recent opening of a Giant store in Stirling.

Worker-owned Edinburgh Bicycle Cooperative has been running since 1977, when it opened its first store in Bruntsfield, Edinburgh. In addition to the Bruntsfield store, Edinburgh Bicycle Cooperative now has a store in Canonmills, Edinburgh, as well as in Aberdeen, Newcastle and Leeds, all of which are open seven days a week.

The co-operative’s managing director, Alan Nestor, told BikeBiz: “Edinburgh Bicycle Coop is incredibly pleased and excited to open the latest Giant brand store.

“Edinburgh Bicycle has over 45 years of experience serving cyclists in the capital city and has worked with Giant for many years; we share many values and are both totally focused on delivering the very best for all riders.

“Giant Store Edinburgh will give cyclists in the Lothians an amazing bike shop with unrivalled service, backup and support.”