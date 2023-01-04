New year honours list recognises contributions from co-op sector

A former Co-op Group executive and three community interest company (CIC) leaders are among those on the new years honours list.

Helen Webb, who served as the Group’s chief people and services officer from April 2017 to July last year, was made OBE for her services to equality, inclusion and wellbeing.

Commenting on Webb’s OBE, a spokesperson for the Group said: “We are delighted to hear that our former colleague Helen has been recognised in the new year honours, for her ongoing work in championing equality, inclusion and wellbeing within the workplace and throughout local communities in the UK.”

The honours list also included founder and CEO of Birmingham Tech CIC, Yiannis Kyriacos Moas, who will receive an MBE for services to the technology sector. Birmingham Tech CIC is a not-for-profit community business which aims to raise the profile of the Birmingham and West Midlands tech scene.

Also receiving MBEs are the founders of Freehold CIC, David Mann and Saleem Fazal, for services to inclusion in the property industry. Freehold is a support and networking forum for LGBTQ+ professionals working within the real estate sector.

Mann described their inclusion on the list as “a validation of all the hard work done by Freehold team members since its founding in 2011,” adding: “A lot of people have put in a lot of long hours to ensure that LGBTQ+ professionals feel more welcome and represented in the property sector.”