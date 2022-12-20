Co-op Group adds Just Eat to its list of online delivery partners

The Co-op Group has partnered with online takeaway brand Just Eat to launch an on-demand online delivery partnership.

Initially rolling out to 50 stores in early 2023, the service is expected to expand to over 1,000 stores by spring, with the Group promising delivery in as little as 30 minutes via the Just Eat app and website. Just Eat will take care of the delivery of goods from Group stores, through its growing network of couriers across the UK.

The Group has already teamed up with Amazon, Deliveroo and Ubereats on home delivery services, along with robot delivery business Starship Technologies.

Chris Conway, ecommerce director at the Group, said: “Co-op stores are well placed in local communities to provide quick, easy and convenient home deliveries – whether a full shop or last-minute top-ups. We are committed to exploring new and innovative ways to increase access to our products and services and, with our members and customers leading busy lives, ease, speed and convenience is a cornerstone of our approach.

“We are delighted to announce our partnership with Just Eat, a move which will enable Co-op to deliver further flexible options online with increased choice and availability in our communities, however and whenever our customers choose to shop with us.”

Amy Heather, strategic accounts director at Just Eat UK, said: “We’re excited to launch our partnership with Co-op to offer convenience grocery from their stores to customers across the UK. The partnership will bring our customers access to a wide range of fantastic Co-op products delivered to their home within minutes. This partnership is another example of Just Eat’s commitment to grocery in the UK and we know that Co-op will be a popular addition for our customers.”