Co-op Group works with Crowdfunder on new community support scheme

The Co-op Group has announced a partnership with Crowdfunder to offer thousands of local causes the chance to unlock additional funding for community projects.

The initiative is open to local charities and grassroots community organisations which benefit from the Group’s Local Community Fund. It means money raised by Group members now counts towards match funding on Crowdfunder.

Since 2016, Co-op members have raised £117m for local communities, including funding for over 30,000 local community projects supporting an estimated 7 million people across the UK. Money is raised for Local Community Fund through sales of the Group’s own-brand products and services.

The Group says the money “helps to build stronger and more resilient communities by tackling key issues such as access to food, mental wellbeing support and opportunities for young people”. This month, 4,500 community groups have shared the latest round of funding.

Through the partnership, causes who benefit from Co-op’s Local Community Fund can apply for additional support through the +Extra Funding page on Crowdfunder, with over £10m in match funding available from Crowdfunder’s national and regional partners.

Rob Love, founder and CEO at Crowdfunder, said: “We are thrilled to be working with the Co-op on this new initiative. UK charities and community causes are calling for support and this partnership will help give these projects access to a range of funds meaning they can top up their fundraising efforts with match funding from a variety of partners we work with at Crowdfunder.”

David Luckin, the Group’s head of community funding and impact, said: “We know that costs are rising for local charities and community organisations across the country, while demand for the support they provide is increasing. Now than ever, causes need access to funding to maintain, build and enhance their projects.

“I am delighted to see the incredible amounts raised by our members, simply by choosing Co-op. The Local Community Fund really can be a real life-line and, promotes the development of stronger, more resilient and fairer communities. That is why we are excited to be launching our partnership with Crowdfunder, a move which gives these local projects the opportunity to unlock further funding and make even more difference to their communities.”