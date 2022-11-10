Southern Co-op funeral services mark Remembrance Day

Southern Co-operative is displaying messages of remembrance across its funeral services this year, as well as making a donation to the Royal British Legion, to mark Remembrance Day 2022.

The displays, which feature images of poppies and members of the British armed forces, can be found across the retailer’s funeralcare branches, crematoria and burial sites.

Colleagues at Southern, which operates over 60 funeral homes, two crematoria, three woodland burial grounds and a natural burial ground, have created the displays in support of the Royal British Legion, whose work supports members and veterans of the armed forces.

In addition to this, Southern will donate £500 to the Royal British Legion, and conduct a minute’s silence in its retail stores on Remembrance Day.

Remembrance Day is tomorrow (11 November) and sees the Royal British Legion remembering and commemorating military and civilian service, as well as marking the 40th anniversary of the Falklands conflict.

Cathy Houghton, funeral and memorial consultant at the Co-operative Funeralcare in Rowner, said: “I get a sense of pride when it comes to Remembrance Sunday. My dad, Patrick Divers, served with the Royal Marines Commandos during the Second World War and fought in the Dieppe Raid where 275 commandos lost their lives.

“Luckily my dad survived but sadly died when I was a child. I suppose my dad inspired me to join the forces at age 18 and I was proudly part of the Remembrance parade at Whitehall in 1989 representing the Women’s Royal Naval Service.

“Remembrance Sunday is important to me to remember those who gave up their lives for us….and to especially remember my dear dad.”