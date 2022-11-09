Co-op Group pledges £50k for community support through festive sandwich sales

The Co-op Group starts stocking its charity Christmas sandwiches today (9 November) with sales helping to tackle inequality in communities across the UK.

The retailer has pledged to raise £50,000 from sales of its festive-themed sandwiches to its charitable arm, Co-op Foundation. It says the money will help the Foundation build fairer and more co-operative communities of the future by funding support for issues like health and wellbeing, sustainability, and inclusion and equity in communities.

The sandwiches are available nationwide across Group’s stores and online.

The new limited-edition range is made up of customer favourites, with five different varieties to choose from, including a vegan offering.

Shoppers with a Co-op Group membership card can also earn 2p for every £1 spent on Co-op branded products such as the new food-to-go range, which will go into their membership account to spend in store. Whilst the same reward will go to supporting local communities across the UK.

Options include the traditional Turkey Feast Sandwich (200g, £3.25) with a filling of British turkey breast, pork, sage and onion stuffing, cranberry chutney, mayonnaise, British bacon and fried onions, all on malted bread.

Alternatively, Boxing Day Feast Sandwich (206g, £3.25) is a twist on Christmas day leftovers, with smoked ham, turkey, coleslaw and spiced chutney on classic white bread.

For a vegan-friendly choice, GRO Turk’y Feast Sandwich (198g, £3.25) is back with flame-grilled cooked flavoured soya protein with vegan mayonnaise, steam roasted carrot and parsnip, cranberry chutney and sage and onion stuffing on oatmeal bread.

Becky Price, the Group’s food-to-go developer, said: “Our much-loved Christmas sandwiches range are now even tastier with some new and improved recipes for our customers to try. Plus, our entire festive range is included in our meal deal offer to provide that added extra value for our customers and members.”

Nick Crofts, Co-op Foundation CEO, said: “Co-op Foundation is the Co-op’s charity and we’re co-operating for a fairer world. Support from sales of Christmas sandwiches will help us fund organisations and young people to build fair and co-operative communities of the future together. We’re proud to be part of the Co-op and to work with members to deliver on Co-op’s vision.”