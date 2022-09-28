Lincolnshire co-op raising money for suicide prevention causes this autumn

Member purchases at Lincolnshire Co-op stores this autumn will support local mental health and suicide prevention causes, through its Community Champions scheme.

From now until 3 December, 26 mental health first-response and suicide-prevention charities will receive support from the retail society, including Samaritans and the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM).

The society launched its Community Champions scheme in 2013 to support local charities and communities through fundraising. Every time a member shops in store with their dividend card, a donation is made; funds are also collected through staff activities, in-store collection tins and the carrier bag levy.

Causes are selected by the co-op’s members and colleagues every quarter. Previous causes have included breast cancer research, food sustainability projects and primary school breakfast clubs.

Community manager Sam Turner said: “When it comes to our Community Champions scheme, we always aim to respond to the needs of the local community.

“We understand that mental health charities, particularly those that provide suicide prevention support, are currently under significant pressure. This issue is one that has impacted many, and we’re proud to be fundraising for such an important cause.”