World’s housing co-ops prepare for global meeting in Zurich

Housing co-op representatives from around the world meet in Zurich, Switzerland, this month to discuss key issues affecting the sector, such as land policy and funding mechanisms.

The 2nd International Cooperative Housing Symposium (22-23 September) begins with a discussion of the contribution co-op housing can make to the #Housing2030 initiative.

#Housing2030 is a partnership between 56 national governments, 43,000 housing providers and housing experts working to improve the capacity of national and local governments to formulate policies on affordable and sustainable housing. The initiative has produced a report setting out the prerequisites for creating more nonprofit housing: strategic land policy, targeted investments – including those made through new financing instruments –and energy and environmental standards.

Other topics include whether and how housing co-ops should pool funding, and what social and financial returns on investments could look like.

The second day will see delegates visit housing co-ops in the region.

Co-operative housing association, Wohnbaugenossenschaften Zürich, which i hosting the event along with Cooperative Housing International, said in a statement: “With 25% of the total rental housing market being co-operatives and a strong approval in referendums on nonprofit housing, Zurich is a hotspot on the world map of c-ooperative housing.

“Correspondingly, the 2nd Cooperative Housing Symposium brings hot topics, speakers with a wealth of expertise and participants from all over the world to Zurich.”