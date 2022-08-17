Organic dairy co-op Omsco launches new Cheddar brand in the US

UK organic dairy co-op Omsco says it is set for a sales boost in the US for Cheddars marketed via its British Organic Dairy Company (BODC) business.

The co-op has just conducted a major marketing and distribution launch for BODC Mature, Extra Mature and Vintage Organic Cheddar, which will now be listed in 2,400 stores across the US.

Omsco recently appointed Trugman-Nash, a leading importer and distributor of Cheddar into North America, as BODC’s sole US distributor. Central to the launch was the showcase last month of the BODC range at the two largest US food trade fairs – the International Dairy Deli and Bakery Association 2022 event in Atlanta, and by the Specialty Food Association’s 66th Summer Fancy Food Show in New York.

The events gave BODC the chance to introduce its produce to more than 30 US and Canadian grocery chains.

BODC Cheddars are produced by Wyke Farms, a long-established family-run cheesemaker in the heart of the Somerset countryside, 20 miles from the village of Cheddar. All are made from Omsco farmers’ milk produced by a farming system that is accredited by the USDA and UK Soil Association to be free from the use of pesticides, herbicides, artificial fertilisers, GMOs and antibiotics.

Peter Andrew, Omsco’s head of business development, said: “The reaction of US grocery buyers to our British Organic Dairy Company range of Organic Cheddar has been really positive. We now have over 2,400 listings secured in stores across the States and with container shipments of BODC Cheddar now arriving in the States every month we are confident that sales will go from strength to strength.”

The initiative follows Omsco’s launch last month of its branded range of Cheddar created specifically for the UK market. It says the Grass Roots Dairy Co range will “tap into a growing demand from consumers who care about the foods they eat; care about the animals that produce them; and care about the impact they have on the planet”.

Again, the range is made from Omsco farmers’ milk with the same environmental standards, with the name chosen to reflect Omco’s “commitment of our organic dairy farmers to producing milk in a way that sustains and enhances the natural environment” with its sustainable credentials are enhanced by the use of green energy derived from 100% renewable solar power and biogas from an anaerobic digester.

The Grass Roots Dairy range is available at specialist cheesemongers, delis, independent retailers, farm shops and selected wholesalers including specialist cheese and dairy suppliers such as The Cheese Merchant and Proper Good Dairy.

It will initially consist of: