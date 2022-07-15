Liberian fishery co-ops receive outboard engines and maintenance training

Members of 22 fishery co-operatives and staff from the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA) of Liberia attended a training day on maintenance of outboard engines donated by the Japanese government.

The training, held in Moravia near the Mesurado Pier, was delivered by Japan’s Yamaha Corporation and CICA Motors from Liberia.

During the workshop, Augustine M. Manoballah, NaFAA’s deputy director general for administration, said: “We’re not just interested in giving you equipment without understanding the usage. We’re also keen on the issue of sustenance.



“If you’re not properly equipped how to manage or repair them, when it starts to have problem, you may decide to take it to the wrong people.”



He also thanked the Japanese government and other partners for enabling the training. “We’re grateful to the people of Japan, CICA Motors, Grown Agents for the wonderful partnership,” he said.

Participants said they hoped the session would help them properly manage and maintain the Yamaha outboard engines, distributed to fishery co-ops across the nine coastal counties in October 2021.

The engines were donated to NaFAA by the Japanese government following a visit to Japan by President George Manneh Weah.