Midcounties Co-op offers Fairtrade discount to members

Midcounties Co-operative is offering its members a 10% discount on all Fairtrade products across its 230 food stores.

The savings, on goods including bananas, tea, coffee, flowers and wine, will be in place until the end of the year at least, and is funded by the society, meaning there will be no impact on payments to the producers.

Midcounties has sold Fairtrade items since the foundation was established 27 years ago, and while it has previously run limited offers on specific Fairtrade products, this is the first time it has committed to reducing all Fairtrade prices for an extended period.

The retailer says the move marks the latest step in its efforts to ensure growers and producers receive a fair price for the products they make, and enables members to make ethical purchases for the best possible value.

Midcounties’ CEO Phil Ponsonby said: “At Midcounties we are fully owned by our members, so when they told us they wanted ethical shopping to be more affordable, we listened and took action.

“Our hope is that, in taking this step, particularly at a time when we know that many people are facing increasing financial pressures, we can support our members in making ethical choices every time they shop.

“Together, we can then provide even greater support to growers and producers around the world, helping them to support their families and communities and secure a more sustainable future.”