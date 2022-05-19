East of England Co-op shoppers donate £33k to in-store Ukraine appeal

East of England Co-op has thanked shoppers for donating more than £33,000 in store to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

The society introduced donation points to tills at the end of March, with funds going to DEC’s group of 15 UK charities, which includes Save the Children and Oxfam.

So far, £33,365 has been donated by East of England customers, with a target of £40,000. Two stores – in Woolpit, Suffolk and Manningtree and Burnham On Crouch in Essex – have raised £1,731 between them in just one month. In Rowhedge, Essex, a single donation of more than £200 was received from a local rowing club.

The co-op’s joint CEO Niall O’Keeffe said: “Solidarity is a fundamental value of every co-operative and, like everyone, we all feel desperately concerned for everyone affected by the situation in Ukraine.

“We would like to offer a huge thank-you to our customers for their generosity so far in providing support to those affected by the crisis and are hopeful with continued support we will reach our £40,000 target by Sunday 5 June.”

In further efforts to support Ukraine, the retail society s now stocking Chernigivske, or ‘Che’, Ukraine’s most-loved beer. All profits from the sale of the lager are being distributed to various designated non-governmental organisations, including Caritas International, to support humanitarian relief efforts.

Mr O’Keeffe added: “We are encouraging our customers to keep their eye out for this beer in our stores and elsewhere – every can sold will help to support the people of Ukraine.”

Donations can be made at East of England Co-op stores until the end of the month.