Lincolnshire Co-op rewards colleagues with annual awards week

Colleagues at Lincolnshire Co-op have been recognised with awards for providing valued services to their communities and making a positive difference.

Colleagues Awards Week 2022 sees the overall Branches of the Year celebrated as well as individuals and teams given awards for going the extra mile.

The Team of the Year was a group from across the business who came together at short notice to set up Lincolnshire Co-op’s Covid-19 Vaccine Centres – first in Newland Pharmacy in Lincoln and then at Parkside Pharmacy in Boston.

In a short period of time, the teams were trained and part of the pharmacies were converted into vaccination hubs. Booking procedures were developed and teams of volunteers were recruited to marshal patients.

The vaccines team at Parkside Pharmacy: Lou Ford, Sophie Hughes, Tim Laycock, Nikki Brackenbury, Hayley Appleby, Rebekah Theobald, Ryan Halle, Bridgette Exton, Jeff Barnes, Lisa Kent and Rebekah Houlden

Within a month of the society applying to deliver the service, the first vaccine was administered – at the end of March 2021. The two locations have now given more than 26,000 doses.

Lincolnshire CEO Ursula Lidbetter said: “The roll out of the Covid-19 vaccination programme was a key part of the pandemic response – and we were proud to play our part in this moment of history.

“For many, having the vaccination gave them the confidence to start going about their everyday lives again. Seeing loved ones, enjoying hobbies, a cuppa with a friend – things we took for granted before the pandemic.

“Thank you to all the individuals and teams who won awards during our celebrations. They have truly made life better in our communities.”

The team at the Argyle Street store: Tina Nicholls, Christine Phillips, Liz Hammond, Luke de Vries, Andrea Keal and Sarah Goodale

Argyle Street Food Store in Boston was given the Gold Food Branch of the Year honour for delivering the highest overall customer satisfaction score – this is reliant on measures such quality of service and friendliness of staff.

Bernie Walden, team leader at the tore, said: “I’m so pleased for our team, we’re quite a small shop and to get this recognition for our hard work is incredible.

“We work really closely as a team, everyone is really committed and we can rely on one another to be there when needed.”

Christine Garner and Rachel Whiteside at Old Leake Post Office

Old Leake Post Office in Boston was awarded Gold Post Office Branch of the Year for getting involved in community events and retaining the new customers that started using the branch during the period of the pandemic when people had to stay close to home, showing what a quality service they provide.

Counter clerk Christine Garner said: “It’s fantastic to have won the Gold Post Office of the Year. We’re always working together as a team to serve our community – my colleagues are very local and know everyone, so I think that definitely helps!”