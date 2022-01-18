Co-op Group secures £12m site for Scotland distribution facility

The Co-op Group has agreed the pre-let of a new £12m site on the M8, east of Glasgow, which it will use for a distribution facility to boost its logistics network.

The retailer has taken 47,565 sq ft distribution facility with enhanced specification and additional service yard and HGV parking on an 18-year lease at £12.15 per sq ft. Construction is under way on the site, next to the Group’s main 500,000 sq ft Glasgow distribution centre, with completion expected by October.

“We are delighted that work has started on the bespoke de-kit facility adjacent to our depot off the M8 outside Glasgow at Newhouse,” said Tim Ellis, logistics infrastructure development manager at the Group.

“The existing depot already serves around 600 Co-op stores and this new facility strengthens our core logistics operation in North Lanarkshire. Despite the challenging times, the development team and their contractor are on programme to deliver the unit this autumn which in turn allows us to upgrade part of the existing depot.

“This investment is key to the development of our overall network as part of our commitment to Scotland.”

The project, a joint venture with landowner Fusion Assets, the property development and regeneration company of North Lanarkshire Council, involves a letting from Tulchan Developments.

Fusion Assets acquired the seven-acre brownfield site in 2014 and completed a package of enabling works funded by the Scottish government through the North Lanarkshire Vacant and Derelict Land Programme to create a fully serviced and development ready site.

Gavin Robertson, director at Tulchan Developments, said: ”We’re pleased to have secured a high-quality pre-let for this strategic site and are on track for completion later this year. This is the second unit we’ve been involved in for Co-op with Newhouse providing a key part of their overall logistics network in Scotland.”

Iain Davidson, director at Colliers, which advised Fusion Assets, said: “This was a multi-layered deal brought forward by a number of parties working together in close co-operation. The new facility will help boost the local economy as well as providing an important part of Co-op’s distribution network in Scotland.”

Murray Collins, managing director of Fusion Assets, said: “I am delighted that the initial public sector investment in acquiring and remediating the site at Link Park, Newhouse, has levered in additional investment from an overseas investor and secured Co-op as a tenant. The new Co-op facility will provide additional job opportunities and further embed a large and important employer into the local area.”