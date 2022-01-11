US credit union body gives funds to Colorado wildfire relief

The US National Credit Union Foundation (NCUF) has committed up to $15,000 from its CUAid disaster relief programme to support Colorado-based credit union employees and volunteers affected by the recent wildfires.

A grant will be made to the Mountain West Credit Union Foundation (MWCUF) which will coordinate individual disbursements.

“As soon as news of the wildfires broke, the Foundation was communicating with MWCUF, reminding them that CUAid is there to support our credit union family in times of need,” said Danielle Brown, director of engagement for the NCUF.

“This is what we do. This is the ‘People Helping People’ philosophy that sets the credit union movement apart from all other industries, and we are willing, able and prepared to increase the grant at a moment’s notice if needed.”

The CUAid program is run by the NCUF to support credit union employees and volunteers when catastrophe strikes. In the event of a natural disaster, the NUCF partners with any impacted state’s credit union league and/or state foundation to identify any credit unions impacted, and through them any individuals who need support. CUAid grants are then typically given to the league or state foundation which oversee local distribution.

“The CUAid grant will serve as some relief to those who have lost, in many cases, everything since the start of the new year,” said Dr Dan Santangelo, executive director of the Mountain West Foundation.

“Fortunately, only a few credit union employees have reported damage but with such widespread devastation we have to assume there may be others. We are encouraging any credit union employees and volunteers affected to reach out to MWCUF directly.”

Dr. Santangelo also confirmed Mountain West Credit Union Foundation would match this, and any subsequent CUAid grants relating to the Colorado wildfires, up to $50,000.

Impacted credit union employees, volunteers and directors are encouraged to complete an application on the MWCUF website.