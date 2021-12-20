Co-op College partners with Imperial College London on new online course

The Co-operative College has partnered with the Centre for Languages, Culture and Communication at Imperial College London to create a new online course focused on the history of the worldwide co-operative movement.

The five-week interactive course, Spanner in the Works? Co-operation then, now and into the Future, begins on Tuesday 18 January.

It will include the role played by co-ops in the development of social movements, as progressive and radical organisations pushing for change – for instance, the women co-operators who played a role in the birth of the peace movement, and co-operative idealists creating progressive youth groups like the Woodcraft Folk.

Using the latest online technology and innovative teaching methods, participants will also explore:

How co-operativism aided people in the past, analysing and critiquing the model and how it’s changed from its inception to the modern day

Whether co-operatives still offer solutions to the challenges facing society, such as inequality and the climate emergency

Dscounts are available for Co-operative College members who will be able to book at the associate rate, saving over 20% when compared to the standard ticket.

College CEO and principal Neil Calvert said: “I am delighted that we’ve secured this partnership with the Centre for Languages, Culture and Communication. Imperial College is an institution whose reputation and pedigree speaks for itself, and everyone at the Co-operative College is excited about the opportunity to work with such a prestigious partner on this important new venture.

“This is a course on which learners can expected to be informed, inspired and challenged, and it is just as suitable for experienced co-operators as it for those with no prior experience or knowledge of the movement.”

Alison Longden, head of learning at the College, added: “It’s been an enjoyable and stimulating experience designing the course content with Dr Amanda Benson, our curriculum development manager, and Michael Paraskos at ICL. We’re particularly keen to critically explore with learners the role co-operatives can play in promoting social and climate justice in the UK and globally today, as well as the history of the movement.”

Dr Michael Paraskos, from the Centre for Languages, Culture and Communication, said: “We are delighted to be working with the Co-operative College, an organisation which shares our belief in the benefits of collaboration in adult education.”

Further details about the course, including information on how to book your place, are available on the College’s website.