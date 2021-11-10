Canadian retail co-op sells limited edition poppy themed pastries

Central Plains Co-op in West Central Saskatchewan, Canada has launched a range of limited edition poppy themed pastry products to raise money for the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 66.

A locally-owned co-operative serving Rosetown, Eston, Landis, Plenty, Harris, and Perdue, Central Plains is donating CA$2 to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 66 (Rosetown) for every poppy product purchased from our Rosetown Food Store Bakery from 8 to 10 November.

The range includes poppy themed donuts and cupcakes.

Set up more than serves more than 83 years ago, the co-op serves 6,500 members and many more customers.