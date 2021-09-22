Co-op Group scores multiple wins at the Retail Industry Awards

The Co-op Group is celebrating after a string of wins at last night’s Retail Industry Awards.

The Group took top honours in several categories, including Convenience Retailer of the Year, in a ceremony at the Brewery, Chiswell Street, London.

Its other successes were: Most Sustainable Retailer Initiative of the Year, Best Use of Technology – Multiple, Multiple Community Retailer of the Year, Food-to-go Retailer of the Year – Multiple Convenience, and Fresh Flower Supermarket of the Year.

Nisa, the convenience chain owned by the Group, picked up the award for Symbol/Franchise Group of the Year.

Jo Whitfield, chief executive of Co-op Food, said: “It’s an honour for all of our colleagues to be recognised at the Retail Industry Awards, especially after the challenges we have faced in to over the past 18 months.

“A total of seven wins for Co-op and Nisa is an extremely impressive achievement, especially in categories such as sustainability, community retailing and technology. I’m so proud that our Co-op difference is being recognised and rewarded and to take home the convenience retailer of the year award is the icing on the cake.”

Meanwhile, the award for Store Manager of the Year went Jeanette Smith at Welcome in Ashurst, Hampshire, which is part of a franchise run by the Southern Co-operative.