Government launches £4m funding drive for community housing

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) has made £4m worth of grants available to eligible community organisations.

The scheme, which runs in England (outside of the Greater London Authority area), is funding through the Community Housing Fund Revenue Programme 2021/22. It will help cover the revenue costs of project-specific activities that will support the development of community led housing proposals.

The programme is managed by Community Led Homes, a partnership of four leading community led housing organisations: Confederation of Co-operative Housing, Locality, National Community Land Trust Network and UK Cohousing Network.

It is aimed at schemes which can prove their deliverability and are at the later stages of pre-development, and will fund pre-development work so that schemes can complete the work required to progress the scheme towards:

submitting a planning application, and/or

submitting a capital funding bid, and/or

getting to start on site.

The pre-development work funded must be completed by the end of March 2022 so applications are recommended to be made as soon as possible.

MHCLG adds that the programme will not be suitable for groups who are just forming and need start-up support, or schemes that are at an early stage of pre-development.

For more information email [email protected]communityledhomes.org.uk or click here.