Central England gives staff day off in recognition for award

Central England Co-op is rewarding all of its colleagues with an extra day off in recognition of their role in the society being named Leading Co-op of the Year.

The awards, organised by Co-operatives UK, were announced online last month after a public vote. The society was shortlisted for supporting communities during the pandemic, its ongoing partnerships with FareShare Midlands and food banks to create millions of meals a year for those in need, and for its efforts to become carbon neutral by 2030.

Anyone employed by the society as of July 2021 – more than 7,800 workers across food stores, funeral homes and supporting businesses in 16 counties – is eligible for the extra day’s holiday, which can be taken in the next 12 months.

Chief executive Debbie Robinson, said: “We were all honoured to have been recognised as Leading Co-operative of the Year.

“Having worked through extraordinary times during the pandemic, it was fantastic recognition for our colleagues who have come to work each day to serve their communities. We want to create a sustainable society for all and that starts with our teams, who have worked tirelessly to sustain the wellbeing and safety of our members, customer and communities.

“On behalf of our board and members, I would like to say a great big thank you for their loyalty, dedication and commitment. We would love for colleagues to use this time to relax or treat themselves by doing something nice.”

Last year, the society rewarded all colleagues with extra week’s pay and enhanced discount for their efforts supporting local communities during the Covid-19 pandemic.