Central England Co-operative makes £15,000 donation to the Co-operative College

The Co-operative College has received a donation of £15,000 from the Central England Co-operative, which will support its training and project work in the UK and across the globe.

The College underwent a full restructure in 2020, which saw seven full-time staff members being made redundant. The organisation welcomed a new CEO and Principal earlier this month and is currently in the process of developing a new long-term strategy.

Neil Calvert, CEO and Principal, Co-operative College said: “We are extremely grateful to Central England Co-operative for their support, both financially and also in the form of their ongoing commitment to working in partnership with the College. Our new leadership team is already hard at work developing our new and enhanced learning offer, and this donation will go a long way towards helping us bring those plans to fruition to benefit co-operators at home and abroad.”

Making up the senior leadership team are Nina Valvi (head of business development) and Ali Longden (head of learning), both of whom also joined the organisation this year.

Jim Watts, Central England Co-operative Society secretary, said: “All of us at Central England are delighted to have been able to support the College and its work in this way. As one of the key principles of co-operation, education is crucial to not just our co-operative movement, but society as a whole. In addition to installing the College as our learning provider of choice, we look forward to strengthening our relationship and would encourage all organisations across the movement to use the College’s wide range of services.”