Chelmsford Star Co-op gains the Fair Tax Mark

Chelmsford Star Co-operative has today secured its first Fair Tax Mark certification – joining a growing movement which is currently celebrating Fair Tax Week.

The Fair Tax Mark is an independent certification, which recognises organisations that demonstrate they are paying the right amount of corporation tax in the right place, at the right time.

Set up in 1867, the Essex-based retail co-op says it is keen to demonstrate its ethical work behind the scenes as well as its more visible community activity such as its recent support of local foodbanks and charity partnerships. The society says it has a long record of equal pay, and an even gender mix.

Chief financial officer Lisa Waghorn said: “Our board were keen to demonstrate that Chelmsford Star Co-op operates with fairness and transparency behind the scenes, and not just with our society’s more visible community efforts. We’re proud to have obtained the Fair Tax Mark which lines up nicely with our ethical values as a co-operative.”

Graham Drummond, head of communications, Fair Tax Foundation, said: “We are delighted to announce that Chelmsford Star Co-operative has achieved the Fair Tax Mark. With it being Fair Tax Week we’re already celebrating the brilliant businesses that promote responsible tax conduct, so this announcement couldn’t come at a better time.

“Chelmsford Star Co-operative has believed in honesty and openness for over 150 years, and securing the Fair Tax Mark is an accomplishment the society, their members and the local community can be proud of.”

Fair Tax Week runs from 5-13 June, incorporating Tax Justice Sunday on 6 June. The week is a UK-wide recognition of the companies and organisations that are proud to promote responsible tax conduct and pay their fair share of corporation tax. The week uses #CelebratingFair and is supported via the Fair Tax Foundation website and social media accounts, which will also highlight digital events taking place as part of the week.

More than 60 businesses have now been certified, including a number of co-ops and mutuals – Midcounties, Radstock, Phone Co-op, Revolver, East of England, Scotmid, Co-operatives UK, the Co-op Group, Ecology Building Society, the Co-op Party, Unicorn Grocery, the 8th Day, Ethical Consumer, Leeds Building Society, VME Retail Systems, Energy 4All, Suma Wholefoods, Southern Co-op, Community Leisure UK, esbs, Westmill Wind and Westmill Solar.

There are also a number of social enterprises and employee-owned firms in the list. National brands to gain the mark include Timpson, Lush,and Richer Sounds, alongside FTSE listed companies such as SSE and Marshalls Plc.