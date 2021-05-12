Southern Co-op extends Snappy Shopper home deliveries to new areas

Southern Co-op has extended its home delivery offer to new locations after a successful trial in Chichester and Portsmouth.

The home delivery service, provided via the Snappy Shopper app, is now available from 26 of Southern’s convenience stores following the success of the pilot phase which took place from September to January.

More than 3,000 products – including fresh foods, groceries, pet food, baby care, magazines and newspapers – are available, with the top selling categories being delivered including milk, soft drinks, fruit and vegetables, other dairy, and the Southern Co-op Sandwich Deal.

Since Southern launched the service there have been nearly 10,000 orders from new and returning customers, with 95% of reviewers giving five stars.

Andrew Farndell, Southern’s head of trading and format, said: “The partnership with Snappy Shopper has been very successful. We have worked very hard on ensuring we provide our customers with excellent service standards and good availability.

“Operationally we have been very customer focused by making the deliveries within the hour and as a result we are seeing customers actively using the platform and returning every week.”

Southern started working with Snappy Shopper in September and very quickly established a number of minimum service standards. The co-operative has developed its customer proposition by adding promotions and marketing campaigns to the platform which has seen sales grow.

Andy Batt, head of group development at Snappy Shopper, which also works with Scotmid, Heart of England, Chelmsford Star, East of England, Central England and Tamworth co-ops, as well as Co-op Group subsidiary Nisa, said: “High-quality service standards are the cornerstone both for home delivery and shopping in-store.

“From the start Southern Co-op has prioritised order processing and delivery times as the foundation of their delivery service and built on providing an excellent customer experience.

“This is resulting in very satisfied shoppers, making repeat purchases on a weekly basis. We are looking forward to the future with Southern Co-op.”