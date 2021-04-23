Lincolnshire Co-op joins offers 30 jobs through youth Kickstart Scheme

Lincolnshire Co-op has joined a scheme to help young people at risk of long-term unemployment by putting 30 jobs on offer.

Working with the Prince’s Trust, the retail society has signed up to take part in the new government Kickstart programme, which aims to help young people find paid work experience and improve their employability.

Lincolnshire is recruiting 30 eligible young people aged 16-24 to take on new roles across Lincolnshire, North Lincolnshire, and Newark.

Young people have been particularly badly impacted by the struggling job market; with under 25s making up one third of new universal credit claimants, and the number of available graduate jobs falling by 60 per cent in the first half of 2020.

Lincolnshire’s resourcing manager, Matt Brown, said: “When we heard about the Kickstart Scheme we were excited to get involved as we’re committed to strengthening the local economy, developing people, and providing opportunities to the community.

“We’re hoping to meet enthusiastic applicants who are eager to learn and keen to take their first steps towards a new career.”

Participants will be working 25 hours per week during their six-month placement, with the possibility of a permanent position upon successful completion of the scheme.

A variety of roles are available including food store customer services assistant, pharmacy warehouse assistant at Maltby’s Warehouse, and bakery assistant at Gadsby’s Bakery. Those participating will also receive mentoring support, training, and access to online courses.

Colleagues are offered regular training opportunities and progression routes, with many advancing to more senior roles, including in management.

Amy Elliot , who started as a customer service assistant 11 years ago and now manages Lincoln’s Bracebridge Heath Food Store, said: “Since I joined Lincolnshire Co-op, I have completed first-aid training, a team leader course, and I’m now working to complete an internal management development programme which gave me the skills to become a permanent store manager.

“I wanted to work hard to give myself a better future and Lincolnshire Co-op always supported me and helped me gain knowledge and confidence.”

Applications opened in April with a closing date of 10 May. Placements are due to begin on 1 June. Suitable candidates will be between 16-24 years old and have been in receipt of Universal Credit for a minimum of six months.