Co-op Group bans peat from compost in its stores

The Co-op Group has announced another initiative to curb greenhouse emissions with a commitment to sell only peat-free bagged compost in its stores.

The Group is working with Westland Horticulture – which has invested £35m of investment to develop peat-free product to help people move to sustainable gardening. The New Horizon bagged compost has gone on sale in more than 1,100 food stores and forecourts operated by the Group.

The retailer says it has halved its greenhouse gas emissions between 2006 and 2016, and has set further targets to reduce emissions from running its business by a further 50% by 2025.

Measures include sourcing only 100% renewable electricity for all Co-op stores, offices and funeral homes.

Martin Spencer, the Group’s buyer for home and leisure, said: “We want to make it easier for our members and customers to make small changes in their everyday lives which, together, add up to making a big difference to our environment.

“We are committed to reducing the environmental impact of our products and services, and we continue to look for new and collaborative ways of working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions which is imperative if we are to have a healthy, sustainable natural environment to pass on to future generations.”

Nicky O’Malley, head of corporate partnerships at the RSPB, said: “It’s great to see the Co-op removing peat from all the composts it sells and leading the way to better gardening.

“Peatlands are special places for plants and birds and need this kind of protection from exploitation. We look forward to continuing to support Co-op with their ambitious environmental commitments to combat the climate and biodiversity crises.”

New Horizon products including peat-free tomato planter, and peat-free compost in 20l and 50l pack sizes.