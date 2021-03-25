First Milk pledges to go zero carbon by 2040

Dairy co-op First Milk has announced new sustainaibility initatives as part of its First4Milk sustainability plan, including a commitment to go zero-carbon by 2040.

The key changes being announced include:

A commitment to net zero carbon emissions by 2040 at the latest, with a target to reduce carbon footprint at farm level by 50% by 2030 and achieve net zero in milk transport and processing by 2035

A target to sequester 100,000 tonnes of CO2 per annum on members’ farms by 2025

A target to increase milk from forage by 10% by 2025 to reduce members’ reliance on imported feeds

The aim for all transport and processing activity to be using renewable fuel sources by 2030

The intention to reduce antibiotic use by a further 10% by 2025.

The co-op says these commitments will be achieved by continuing to drive carbon efficiency throughout its logistics and manufacturing operations, as well as a major focus on working with its members on the adoption of regenerative agricultural practices to enhance and quantify soil carbon sequestration.

CEO Shelagh Hancock said: “In 2019 we launched our First4Milk programme, which set out a range of commitments to ensure we protect and enhance the global environment we all share. When it comes to climate change, our existing targets around carbon emissions were already stretching.

“But we know we need to go further, faster. Dairy farming and food manufacturing are seen as carbon-intensive activities and we know that this is coming under increasing scrutiny across the food chain, with particular focus on upstream ‘Scope 3’ emissions. These commitments set out the shape of our journey towards net zero, with the ambition of becoming a zero-carbon business as soon as we can or at the latest by 2040. By leading in this area, we will directly benefit our customers, supporting them in de-carbonising their agri-food supply chains.”

Sustainability director Mark Brooking added: “As a co-operative business we exist to deliver long-term security and prosperity for our dairy farmer owners. We truly believe that the only way this can be delivered is if we work together to address the sustainability challenges we face.

“Our creamery operations teams are already focused on how they can decarbonise our processing activity, and we are making good progress in this area, but will now accelerate these plans as we focus on achieving net zero as quickly as we can.

“Our farmer members have already committed to grazing their cows, and we will build on this by becoming the champion for regenerative agriculture in dairy production, working with our members using climate-friendly farming practices to improve soil health, enhance biodiversity, improve water quality and enhance productivity whilst sequestering significant quantities of carbon in the soil.”