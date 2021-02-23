Chelmsford Star Co-op trials home delivery service

Essex-based retail co-op Chelmsford Star trails a new home delivery service next month, offering shopping to the front door in less than an hour.

The retail society has teamed up with online couriers, Snappy Shopper on the scheme, which launches on 1 March.

Announcing the scheme, Chelmsford Star said: “The service, available thanks to the Snappy Shopper website and mobile app, will initially be offered to those closest to the city centre, and will enable shoppers to order their convenience shop online and see it arrive at their door within 60 minutes.“

Head of food, Joe Kerr, said: “The pandemic has brought about many changes to the way we live our lives. Lockdown rules mean people are worried about popping to their local convenience store for a top-up shop like they used to, so are often going without key household items.

“But at the same time, a wider cross-section of our community is now comfortable using the internet. We hope this move will bring the ‘convenience’ back into convenience store shopping.” He added that the hope was to expand the service into other areas of Essex as soon as practically possible.”

Food, drink and toiletry items will be made available through the service, including some of the society’s most popular meal deals.

Chelmsford Star will invest money from purchase into the community in line with its usual policy.

Snappy Shopper is offering the first delivery for free (and just £3 after). The service can be reached via Snappyshopper.co.uk or through its app.